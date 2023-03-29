Derbyshire weightlifter, 86, lands national and world records
- Published
An 86-year-old weightlifter has broken a world and national record in his latest competition.
Brian Winslow lifted 75kg (165lb) with his first attempt in the deadlift at the 2023 British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA) championships on 18 March.
The lift was a UK record for someone of Mr Winslow's age and weight.
Mr Winslow, from Derbyshire, then bettered it with a lift of 77.5kg (171lb) with his very next effort.
However a hat-trick of records proved just beyond the grandfather, from New Mills, with his attempt at 78kg (172lb) proving a heave too far.
The BDFPA confirmed Mr Winslow now holds the British and World Record in the 60kg category for male competitors aged 85 to 89 years.
Mr Winslow, who got into weightlifting as a young man when he worked moving large numbers of deckchairs as an attendant in south Devon, said: "I'm obviously delighted.
"It's always great to get a record or two. I was exhausted straight after but okay."
The Zen Buddhist said he was "obsessed" with the deadlift which involves raising weights to waist height and then holding them there.
He said: "I think it's the best event but it is the most taxing."
He said he wanted to continue to compete at the top level for as long as possible.
He added: "Weightlifting is a huge part of my life, alongside my children and grandchildren. I'll keep carrying on for as along as the body allows."
