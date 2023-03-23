Derbyshire firefighter stable after fire engine hits tree
A female firefighter remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after a fire engine crashed into a tree.
Derbyshire Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in Hassop Road, between Hassop and Calver, as the crew returned from an emergency call at about 16:35 GMT on Tuesday.
The firefighter was airlifted to hospital, while four other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash.
'Serious on-duty incident'
On Thursday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the female firefighter had to be cut out of the vehicle "due to the extent of her injuries".
She remains in hospital with serious injuries but her condition has been described as stable.
Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack added: "The Fire Brigades Union is aware of a serious on-duty incident involving one of our members.
"Our thoughts are with the seriously-injured firefighter and her loved ones at this difficult time. We have immediately put in place proper support, and will investigate the incident fully.
"The Fire Brigades Union is ready to provide whatever assistance is required in the coming period."
