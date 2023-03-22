Derbyshire firefighter seriously injured in fire engine crash
A female firefighter has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a fire engine crashed into a tree.
Derbyshire Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in Hassop Road, between Hassop and Calver, as the crew returned from an emergency call at about 16:35 GMT on Tuesday.
Four other firefighters suffered minor injuries, the force said.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with police to investigate the circumstances.
