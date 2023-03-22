Work starts on Derby's £11.9m football hub
Work has started on the site of Derby's new £11.9m football hub.
The hub, at Derby Racecourse, will see the construction of a community building and three new 3G pitches, alongside the existing pitch.
The project, which it is hoped will provide a boost to grassroots sport, has received funding from Derby City Council, the Premier League, the FA and the government's Football Foundation.
Construction is due to finish in early 2024.
The site closed as a racecourse before World War Two but was retained by the council as playing fields.
'Places to play'
Martin Glenn, chair of the Football Foundation, said: "The new facilities here at the Racecourse will not only provide a boost to sport in Derby, but also a space for the local community to come together, as well as opportunities for jobs during the construction and beyond.
"Thanks to the investment we receive from our funding partners, the Premier League, The FA and Government, the Football Foundation is working to deliver more hubs like this across the country so that everyone can have access to great places to play."
In November, hundreds of Roman artefacts were found during excavations on the site, prior to the construction work.
The racecourse was once one of three Roman settlements in Derby - or Derventio as it was called then.
Jerry Pearce, cabinet member for the council's Streetpride, Public Spaces and Leisure, said: "We're thrilled to see the kick-off of this project that will provide an excellent grassroots football facility, with improved access and an engaging community hub for the local residents to enjoy.
"We are delighted to be part of this partnership that has supported funding for this project and enabling the development of a facility that will support health and wellbeing for the city."
