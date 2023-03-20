Belper church hosts concerts to pay soaring energy bills
A Derbyshire church has started hosting concerts, just to be able to pay its energy bills.
St Peter's Church in Belper said it saw costs for gas and electricity increase from £4,500 to £10,500 in a year.
This weekend saw Elvis and Michael Jackson tributes replace hymns with hits in a Saturday night gig.
Reverend Anne Stratton said she was delighted with how the gigs had been going but disappointed so much money was going on bills.
Rev Stratton said the events programme was part of the church's wider work in the community but also played a vital role in finances.
"Basically what we made on concerts just about bridged the gap.
"The sad thing is I look at that and think we could have used £6,000 much more effectively in and around the community, helping the food bank and that sort of thing," she said.
She said the concerts, which range from Queen and Pink Floyd tribute bands to classic choirs, had been well received after some initial surprise.
Rev Stratton said: "Quite a lot of people say 'I didn't think you could do this in a church'.
"And even some of the artists have said, 'Oh, is it alright for us?' - but it is a building for us to use.
"I often run the bar and if I have my dog collar on people sometimes come up to the bar and gasp.
"And I think 'I wouldn't be running the bar if I didn't think it was okay for you to have a drink here'."
