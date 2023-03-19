Campaigner's plea against Derby e-scooter trial
- Published
An e-scooters trial in Derby should be "stopped altogether or someone could die", a campaigner has said.
Sarah Gayton from the UK's National Federation of the Blind said the vehicles were not safe.
People in the city could get "seriously injured" if the scheme continued, she added.
Derby City Council said they have received no complaints about its scheme, which could be expanded.
E-scooters have been available for key workers in Derby since the trial scheme began in 2020.
They have been deemed a success by the council, who say they are in talks about expanding the scope of the project.
However, Ms Gayton opposes the scheme, saying the scooters are a "death trap", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said other e-scooter trials across the country have come to a stop because of safety concerns - and Derby should follow suit.
"In Nottingham e-scooters are still being dumped on the pavement and are not being left in a safe place," she said.
"This is despite racks being installed - I fear the same will happen in Derby.
"My message to Derby City Council is shut the e-scooters trial down, turn them off. There is a tragedy waiting to happen."
The council said that measures are in place to ensure the scooters are safe, such as speed limiters and user training.
A spokesperson said: "Neither the council nor the e-scooter operator, Superpedestrian, have received any complaints about the scheme.
"There are currently no plans to stop the trial which supports residents to commute safely to and from work in Derby.
"Unlike privately owned e-scooters, Derby's trial has the support of the government and is regulated to ensure the safety of both users and pedestrians."
