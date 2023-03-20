Murder probe after Derby man dies seven years after stabbing
A murder investigation has begun after a 23-year-old man died from his injuries, seven years after being stabbed.
Tristan Holmes suffered a punctured liver when he was attacked in the car park of Mitre pub, in Derby, in 2015.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Holmes had to have three liver transplants, but they failed and he died last June.
A number of people were arrested at the time, but no charges have been brought, the force added.
Police said Mr Holmes' first liver transplant surgery went well, following the single stab wound to his abdomen.
However, after five years his body began to reject it and he underwent two further operations to replace his liver.
After the third operation, police said Mr Holmes and his family were told nothing more could be done to prolong his life, adding he later died on 26 June 2022.
The force has now released CCTV footage of the attack which happened on 13 December 2015, when Tristan was 15-years-old, following his death, hoping people in the community will come forward in the murder investigation.
Tristan's father Paul Livingstone said: "I am just hoping he will be brought to justice eventually.
"We are talking about my child that has been taken."
Det Ch Insp Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, said: "Tristan was killed that day in 2015 - it was only through the work of the medical teams that he survived for so long.
"The impact of that day on Tristan's family and loved ones has been enormous.
"While the CCTV itself is not of good enough quality to identify the person who stabbed Tristan, I am certain that there are people in the community who know who they are.
"What I'm hoping to achieve is justice for Tristan and his family."
Mr McGill urged anybody who knew what happened to the offender or what happened to the weapon after the attack to contact the police.
