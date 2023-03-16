Derby's 800-space Riverside car park to close
A car park in Derby city centre with more than 800 spaces is to permanently close.
The Riverside car park in The Cock Pitt, near the city's bus station, will no longer be accessible to drivers from 23:00 BST on 26 April.
The car park's owner Derbion said the 832-space facility had been used "less frequently" in recent years.
The building also needs large investment which will "challenge its financial viability", the company says.
The shopping centre owner said its three other car parks - Centre, Basement and Bradshaw Way - would remain open.
A statement added: "Over the past few years, the Riverside Car Park has been used less frequently by our customers.
"The building also requires significant investment, challenging its financial viability.
"[We] will continue to offer a substantial number of parking spaces for customers across our three remaining car parks."
The future of the building is not yet known but news of its closure comes after Derbion revealed a multimillion-pound project to transform the city centre last year.
The plans for an Eagle Quarter could see the development replace the nearby Eagle Market and Derby Theatre.
Phase one of the proposals, called the Eastern Gateway, will aim to improve public access to the city centre from Derby bus station, according to developers.
