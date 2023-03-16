University of Derby student's hair claw clip warning after car crash
- Published
A university student who had a large hair clip lodged into the back of her head in a car crash is warning others not to wear one while driving.
Recalling her "traumatic experience", Jeena Panesar said she lost control of her car in thick fog on a country road, in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, in January.
The 19-year-old said the car skidded, hit a tree and flipped for 50m (164ft), coming to a stop on its roof.
She said doctors told her the claw clip contributed to her serious head injury.
The second-year forensic psychology student, at the University of Derby, said she was returning home from a secondary school placement at about 15:00 GMT on 24 January when the crash happened.
"When I left work it was a little foggy, but then it suddenly got really thick while I was driving.
"I felt my tyre dip into what I thought was a pothole, but the police later told me was a gully," she said.
Miss Panesar, who has lived in Derby for almost two years but is originally from London, said she had taken the county roads before, but was not overly familiar with the route.
"In the thick fog I couldn't see clearly and I came to an unexpected bend. I tried to brake and make the turn on time, but I lost control of the car and it skidded across to the other side of the road.
"I think I hit a tree, which caused the car to flip - the police said it flipped 50 metres," she said.
The student said she "blacked out" while the car was flipping but regained consciousness, finding herself upside down in her seatbelt.
"I was in shock and in a panic, but I crawled and dragged myself out of the smashed window," she said.
Miss Panesar eventually found help from a passing motorist before being taken to hospital.
She underwent surgery at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and spent six weeks recovering at her family home in London.
"The doctors told me I had a 30cm-cut from my left eyebrow to the back of my head, which they thought was caused by the car roof and my hair clip.
"I want to advise people to take out their hair claw clips before driving because I'm worried it could happen to someone else.
"I was really lucky, but I don't want anyone else to take the risk," she added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.