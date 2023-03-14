Woman's secret sapphire stash could fetch thousands at auction
- Published
A set of sapphire jewellery, hidden away in its late owner's home, could earn a family thousands at auction.
Margaret Hood, known as Peggy, had kept a range of items in plastic bags, which her family only found after her death last year, at her home in Littleover, Derby.
Her diamond and sapphire ring with stones from Myanmar, is expected to sell for between £5,000 and £7,000.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers will sell the items in Lichfield on 27 March.
Some of the items found in Ms Hood's home have already been sold, including an Alabaster and Wilson sapphire and diamond brooch that was auctioned for £1,200.
Sue Bird said her mother was "the biggest hoarder", and only a chance discovery of the valuables stashed away in a plastic bag led to them going through everything carefully rather than throwing away rubbish.
"Looking back we think the only thing we can remember mum wearing was the ring, perhaps once a year," she said.
"To think all of these treasures have been hidden away for years and we had absolutely no idea.
"We could easily have thrown some of them away and never been any the wiser."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.