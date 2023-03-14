Derby pupils to be given insight into Rolls-Royce at museum sessions
Pupils from Derby are to take part in a series of interactive sessions to help them understand the science behind some of Rolls-Royce's work.
The sessions will run until Sunday at the city's Museum of Making as part of British Science Week.
Schools have been invited to explore the techniques involved in the development of the Trent 1000 engine, which powers Boeing jets.
The sessions result from a partnership between Rolls-Royce and Derby Museums.
The Making Futures workshops will take place on Tuesday and on 21 March.
More than 250 Key Stage 3 students will head to the museum to take part in the session developed by Rolls-Royce staff and apprentices.
During the workshops, students will carry out real-life experiments, based on techniques used in Rolls-Royce.
'Building aspirations'
The sessions aim to shine a light on the scientific principles, techniques and processes used by different teams at Rolls-Royce, from designing and manufacturing parts and monitoring and maintaining engines to keep people safe, to exploring ways of powering a future spaceport on Mars.
The pupils will also get to here about career options at the company.
Catherine Putz, Derby Museums' director of programmes, said: "Our partnership with Rolls-Royce continues to grow from strength to strength.
"We share the same objectives to build aspirations for the young people of Derby."
Gill Fennell, community investment manager at Rolls-Royce, said: "Our partnership with Derby Museums supports our investment in learning and skills development, not only for the students and teachers taking part in these sessions, but also for our own people who really embrace opportunities to inspire young people and stretch their own skills in doing so."
