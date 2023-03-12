Ilkeston pub to become shop after planning appeal
A historic Derbyshire building's life as a pub has formally come to an end after more than 200 years.
The Bulls Head in Little Hallam Hill, Ilkeston, has been in business since the 18th Century but closed in January 2020.
In April last year Erewash Borough Council refused plans to convert it to a shop and flats.
But a government planning inspector has ruled in favour of a developer who had appealed the council's decision.
Government targets
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the application had been refused by the council because of the building's designation as an asset of community value.
An online petition calling for the pub to be saved attracted nearly 1,300 signatures.
The inspector said the former pub had been marketed for potential use as a micropub for a year and there was no interest registered with estate agents Robert Ellis.
No serious interest had been lodged, the report added, including from the Bulls Head Community Group, to retain the building as a pub, so the plans should be approved.
Steve Birkinshaw, the council's head of planning, said: "To allow the asset of community value process to operate effectively, planning decisions on alternative uses should ideally be deferred until the asset of community value process has been exhausted.
"However, government targets on timeliness and the right to appeal against non-determination of planning applications may not always support that approach."
