Derby choir to raise funds for MND after singer's husband diagnosed
- Published
A choir is to release a charity single to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND) after a singer's husband was diagnosed with the disease.
Joy Gidlow, 61, from Staunton Harold, Leicestershire, was one of the first singers to join the Hot House Music choir, which was founded in Derby.
Her husband George, 63, was diagnosed in 2020 with MND.
Proceeds from the single will go towards MND charities, including one set up by ex-rugby player Doddie Weir.
Mrs Gidlow, a former speech and language therapist, said: "George's diagnosis - in July 2020 - devastated our family.
"All of your hopes for the future are suddenly thrown out of the window because, for many families, deterioration is very rapid.
"We are lucky, I guess, that three years in, George is still 'doing OK' and still managing to work on our family farm."
'We all have music in common'
Mrs Gidlow said it had taken a while for her - as well as daughters Bethan and Carys - to be able to share news of the diagnosis with wider family members.
"Very little is known about MND," she added.
"That is why it is important to raise awareness of MND by taking part in the concert with Hot House Music, so that more research can be done."
Jon Eno, who founded the choir in 2002, said: "I have known Joy and George for several years and so have seen first-hand the devastating effects of MND on the family.
"Our choir is like a family and we all have music in common, so what better way to raise awareness of MND and, hopefully, lots of money for charity, than performing and recording a charity single?"
The concert takes place at St Peter's Church, Swepstone, on 25 March.
The following day, the choir will record their own version of "You Raise Me Up" at Derby Grammar School as a charity single.
Proceeds from the sale will go to MND charities including My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, set up by former Scotland rugby union player Doddie Weir, who died in November at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with the disease.
