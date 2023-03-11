Giant puppets celebrate female role models in Derby
A community festival is being held in Derby to mark International Women's Day, which took place on Wednesday.
The event will see a march for global women's rights, featuring giant puppets of female role models.
A day of family activities, stalls, performances and exhibitions will then be held at the Museum of Making.
The festival concludes on Sunday with self-care events including online wellbeing sessions such as laughter therapy and creative writing.
The annual festival has been running from Wednesday with what organisers called an "inspiring celebration of women's achievements and empowerment through activism, workshops, community connection, and creative expression".
Vanessa Boon, chair of International Women's Day Derby, said: "The festival is being organised by a dedicated team of volunteers who raise funds and plan an uplifting, diverse, and liberating programme of events.
"We are excited to bring the festival back for another year and celebrate women's contributions to society.
"This year's festival is all about uplifting and empowering women, and disrupting what restricts our freedom."
Also featured are two films reflecting on the history of International Women's Day events in the city.
One is a short animation involving local girls, the other a documentary featuring archive materials and newspaper clippings dating back to 1913.
