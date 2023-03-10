East Midlands: Snow causes second day of disruption
- Published
The runway at East Midlands Airport has been temporarily closed for a second day after more heavy snowfall.
The Leicestershire airport announced the closure on social media just after 05:00 GMT and said flights would resume at the earliest opportunity.
Several roads in Derbyshire's Peak District have also been closed due to the continued wintry weather.
Derbyshire County Council has advised people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
East Midlands Airport temporarily closed its runway on Thursday morning but flights were able to resume a short time later.
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their images of the snow across the region.
