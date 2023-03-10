Derby couple who lost baby call for infant CPR lessons
- Published
A couple whose baby died at 14 days old are campaigning for lifesaving skills to be taught to new parents.
Rachel and Christian Pepper, from Derby, said they did not know what to do when their son, Rowan, stopped breathing in their home in October.
They want basic CPR to be shown across the UK as part of the discharge process after giving birth.
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said it was supporting the couple's initiative.
Mrs Pepper said: "When I went in to have Rowan, we were shown a video on how not to shake our baby.
"But nothing on how to potentially save our baby's life."
Just days later she was feeding Rowan when he slumped over and went blue.
"I was hysterical. I ran outside and screamed for help," she said. "The next thing you know, the paramedics were here.
"To see your baby boy struggling without knowing what to do was awful."
Rowan died on 25 October, after a week in hospital, with the cause being given as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Rowan's Rule
Mr Pepper said: "There were no signs beforehand of what was to come, which is the terrifying thing. It's just instant, no warning. Rowan was thriving.
"Showing a video of how not to shake a baby but not showing how to do basic lifesaving to us is wrong.
"We know sudden baby deaths happen, we are not going to stop it - we know that.
"But if CPR training could help save one or two babies each year, then that would be amazing."
They have launched the "Rowan's Rule" campaign which aims for all UK hospitals to provide CPR training or give vital information on what to do in such emergency situations before new parents are discharged.
Mrs Pepper said: "It can't be in vain, it can't be for nothing.
"There has to be some good come from this."
Garry Marsh, executive chief nurse at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said: "Like all NHS maternity services, we provide education to families during pregnancy and following the birth of a child which is in line with national guidance.
"Feedback from our service users is really important to us and in support of Rowan's Rule, we are working with our maternity voices partnership groups, who represent people who access our maternity services, to explore the best way to support families with accessing baby first aid and CPR information."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.