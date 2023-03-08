Buxton's Pavilion Gardens £3.5m restoration complete
- Published
The £3.5m restoration of the Grade II listed buildings at a Derbyshire town's famous pavilion gardens has been completed.
High Peak Borough Council said the work at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens would safeguard the venue for years to come.
The six-year project saw major structural repairs to the octagon dome, timber-framed windows replaced and the colour scheme restored.
The council said the gardens were a "special place".
The council said the buildings played a key role in supporting economic development and regeneration in the area.
'Highly regarded'
The first two phases of the project saw the dome repaired and the replacement of the floor, as well as upgrades to the mechanical and electrical plant at the complex.
Interior and exterior paintwork was restored to the original colour scheme.
During phase three, the timber window frames and central panelling were replaced.
Electric windows were installed in the roof to aid ventilation and drainage, and 12 cast-iron columns were cleaned and repainted in the original heritage colours.
Gardeners from Chatsworth were also involved in the work.
Council leader Anthony Mckeown said: "The beautiful surroundings of the Conservatory, and the rest of the Pavilion Gardens, are highly regarded by locals and visitors alike.
"We hope that the investment we've made in these buildings will safeguard them for many, many years to come so that they remain a special place within Buxton and the High Peak."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.