Pauline Latham: Tory MP for Mid-Derbyshire to retire
The MP behind recent legislation to ban child marriage has announced she is to retire from politics.
Pauline Latham, 75, the member for Mid-Derbyshire, will step down at the next general election.
In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, she wrote "the time is right to step aside from frontline politics".
The Conservative said her "longest-standing" achievement was the new law increasing the legal age of marriage to 18 in England and Wales.
The Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act, which aims to protect vulnerable children, received cross-party support in Parliament before it came into force in February.
'Fresh ideas'
In her letter, Mrs Latham said a recent milestone birthday had encouraged her to think "long and hard" about her future and representing Mid-Derbyshire had been "the privilege of my political life".
The former mayor of Derby, who was elected to Parliament in 2010, said she "finally decided" not to contest her seat again.
"Life can be tough when families are separated each week and I think it is time I put them first," she said.
Mrs Latham said stepping down would not only "allow fresh ideas and experiences" into the Commons, but also allow her to dedicate herself to campaigning for better patient outcomes for aortic dissection - a rare medical condition that her son, Ben, died from in 2018.
However, before the next election she vowed to seek a resolution for Belper Mills, which is at risk of losing its world heritage status.
The former Derby city councillor also highlighted her fondest memories and achievements, including being awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit in 2020.
She said her "greatest affinity" was for her constituents and she would continue to "work hard as ever" for them until her retirement.
Mrs Latham, who was born in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, has lived in Derbyshire since 1970.
