Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt to disband
A hunt that was founded 230 years ago will end as it looks at sharing resources with neighbouring groups.
The Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt says it will work with the North Staffordshire, South Notts and Moorlands Hunts, with all of its dogs to be rehomed.
In a statement it said the move was down to "increasing urbanisation and development across the countryside".
Staff will remain employed until 1 May.
Founded in 1793 as the Sudbury Hunt, the Meynell family took on the hounds of Lord Vernon following his death 20 years later.
Its current Sudbury kennels were built in 1872, when it became a subscription hunt, and it was merged with the South Staffordshire group in 1970.
In 2019 two members of the hunt were fined after being filmed illegally hunting a fox.
A statement from the hunt said: "The reorganisation will ensure the future of trail hunting across Derbyshire and Staffordshire and that people will continue to be able to follow hounds across the two counties."
Polly Portwin, director of the campaign for hunting at the Countryside Alliance, said the decision was "both logical and sensible as costs rise and available land disappears".
"Hunting has always adapted whether that's as a result of changes in the law, farming practices or other factors out of their control, so mergers and country-sharing remain fundamental to the future of hunting," she said.
"There will no doubt be other packs that plan ahead and make similar positive changes in forthcoming seasons."