Two in hospital after crash near Derbyshire leisure centre
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Matlock.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called at about 14:00 GMT on Monday, and found a car on its side on the A6 Bakewell Road.
Both in the vehicle were taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, the force said, with their injuries "not thought to be life-threatening".
The road was closed between the Arc Leisure Centre and the junction with the A615, but has now reopened.
