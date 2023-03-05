Derby: Group attack leaves pair in hospital after two-car crash
Two men have been attacked after a crash involving two cars.
Derbyshire Police was called to Dryden Street in Sunnyhill at 05:25 GMT on Sunday to reports of a collision between a grey BWM 120D and a grey Renault Clio.
Two men from the Renault were then assaulted by a group of "five or six men" from the BMW, police said.
The group is said to have then run off in the direction of the Premier store in Blackmore Street.
The two men have been taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Derbyshire Police said they've deployed extra patrols in the area as enquiries continue. No arrests have been made.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and those in the area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.
