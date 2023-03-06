Chatsworth to host International Women's Day event
- Published
Chatsworth House is to host a special celebration of Derbyshire women to mark International Women's Day.
The drop-in event has been organised by Theresa Peltier who will become the county's first black High Sheriff in April.
She said it would be an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the county's many inspiring women.
Chatsworth House Trust chairman Lord Burlington said he was delighted to support the event.
International Women's Day is on Wednesday and Ms Peltier has invited women to come to Chatsworth on Friday to share stories and hear performances by women from a diverse range of backgrounds.
Women who run small businesses and provide charitable and other services will be recognised and there will be a number of projects relating to the Windrush Generation.
There will be performances from singer songwriter Carol Fieldhouse and writer and poet and performer Seni Seneviratne.
Resident sculptor at Derbyshire Eco Centre Sue Allanson and Derbyshire Lord Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill will also attend, with organisations including Women's Work and Adoption East Midlands.
Ms Peltier, who retired as the head of equality for Derbyshire Police in December 2019 after a 27-year career in policing, said: "There are so many creative and innovative women doing so many wonderful things across Derbyshire and I thought it could be really inspiring to bring them together for International Women's Day.
"It's an informal drop-in event and a great opportunity to meet, encourage and talk to each other about our experiences and challenges.
"I want to encourage as many women as possible to come along.
"We've a really diverse group of people appearing at this event with some fascinating stories to tell."
Lord Burlington said: "I'm delighted to support Theresa with this event to celebrate International Women's Day.
"She has drawn on her extensive knowledge from her roles in policing, equality and human rights to bring together women and organisations from across Derbyshire to create what I know will be an inspiring day for all to enjoy."
Chatsworth staff will also give talks about two women important to the Derbyshire estate's history - Duchess Georgiana and Bess of Hardwick.
