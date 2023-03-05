Performers escape Ukraine war to tour rural England
A Ukrainian theatre group whose latest production started life in Kiev's bunkers is to perform in parts of rural England.
Hooligan Art Community is touring its Bunker Cabaret show to communities across the UK.
It was invited to Derbyshire by residents in Belper, where several Ukrainian families have settled.
Director Pete Cant co-founded the group in 2019 and helped some of the performers escape when the war began.
"We did a one-off performance in Germany but the men weren't able to leave Ukraine at the time," he said.
"So they sent us songs and sketches from a shelter in Kiev.
"The work they did was so inspiring and this latest production has been constructed from those sketches and songs."
Although some of the company were later able to leave Ukraine for cultural purposes, some have chosen to stay, meaning the company is smaller than usual.
"We have about six Ukrainian artists touring," Mr Cant said.
"We don't have a huge budget and we perform in communities that can take us under their wing and find us somewhere to stay and perform. That is what we found in Belper."
The company will be performing at the Strutts Centre in Belper on 10 and 11 March.
It will also be presenting a short film and a showcase of Ukrainian culture at Cavendish Hall at the Chatsworth estate on Tuesday.
Paul Terry, who invited the group to Derbyshire said: "I heard about the group on social media and gave them a ring.
"I'm very involved with the Ukrainians in Belper and it just felt right to ask them to come here.
"It's something for the refugees but also for local people who have supported them.
"It's a reminder of the extreme difficulties they have to endure.
"I understand the work is very moving, it hits home and I think that sometimes we need that."
