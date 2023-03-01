Sobhia Khan: Brother voices concerns over killer's supervision
- Published
The brother of a woman who was beaten to death by her husband has said he has "a lot of concerns" about how he was supervised after being released from a secure psychiatric unit.
Sobhia Khan was killed by Atual Mustafa at their Derby home in May 2017.
An inquest heard that she was left with 36 injuries in the fatal attack, including being burned by an iron.
Mustafa was conditionally discharged from Cygnet Hospital in Derby two years before the murder, the court heard.
Giving evidence at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Ms Khan's brother, Javid, said his family were "duped" by Mustafa, who was known to them by the false name of Asif from when he was first introduced in 2016.
Only after the murder did her family discover Mustafa's real identity, and then found articles about his previous offending online.
"I have a lot of concerns and it has taken five years to get here," he said.
"I want justice for my sister because if that happened to me, she would be sitting here saying the same thing."
Mustafa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years in May 2018 for her murder.
'Increasingly vulnerable'
The court heard Mustafa had been serving a hospital order at the Derby medical centre for a sustained attack which saw him shave, beat, burn and set fire to another woman.
David Pojur, leading junior counsel to the inquest, told the court that conditions of his discharge included complying with appointments and medication, and notifying authorities if he started a new relationship.
But despite the "forceful and dominant" Mustafa posing "an obvious risk to women", the conditions attached to his release into the community were not effectively monitored, Mr Pojur said.
Mr Pojur said that Ms Khan's move to live with Mustafa in Derby from her family home in Bradford was "the decline towards her death".
In four weeks the "westernised" Ms Khan became "alone and increasingly vulnerable" and eventually "became a possession", he said.
The inquest continues.
