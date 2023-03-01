Woman, 85, dies after bungalow fire in Newbold
An 85-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in the living room of a bungalow.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they rescued the woman from the property in Highfield Lane, Newbold, at 00:56 GMT on Monday.
She was taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service but died the following day.
Investigators have since concluded the blaze was an accidental electrical fire.
Firefighters and community safety officers are expected to visit the area to speak to local residents and provide reassurance.
