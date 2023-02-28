Derby City Council in deadlock as budget plans fail to pass
- Published
Derby City Council has failed to pass its budget for the upcoming financial year.
Councillors voted against the plans during a meeting which lasted more than four hours.
The budget proposed more than £16m of cuts to front-line services and a 4.99% council tax hike.
Leader of the Conservative council, Chris Poulter called the decision "shocking" and "disappointing".
Opposition councillors abstained from the poll, which saw the budget rejected by 16 votes to 15.
It means decisions on council tax bills, redundancies and front-line services are on hold until the adjourned budget meeting can be reconvened.
The council has been vocal about its challenges in balancing its books in the run-up to the budget, amid what is repeatedly referred to as a "perfect storm" of rising inflation and demand for services.
Labour councillors have demanded changes to the budget that would involve reallocating money earmarked for the Sinfin waste plant to help keep bills down for residents.
Derby Labour group leader Baggy Shanker said: "We made it quite clear in the deliberations this is a failing Tory administration. It's their responsibility to set this year's budget, they're in control of the council."
Suggestions from leaders of brokering a deal on Monday were rejected in favour of an adjournment of the meeting, which will reconvene at a later date.
Mr Poulter said: "What went wrong was a shocking attempt by councillor Shanker to subvert the democratic process of the council.
"We've got an agreement in principle to discuss trying to sort a resolution out that is suitable for the members of the public of Derby; that's the priority, not politicking, not electioneering. What's necessary is a sensible common-sense decision.
"I'm disappointed and I'm shocked at the irresponsibility and the lack of public concern for what they've done."