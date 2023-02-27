Boy, 14, admits crashing car into Derby house
A 14-year-old boy has admitted driving offences after crashing a car into a house in Derby.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after the crash in Grampian Way, Sinfin, at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers had just begun pursuing the vehicle after it was taken from a nearby property.
Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard two semi-detached houses would now need to be demolished.
The 14-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.
The court heard the boy was seen performing several loops of the area and reached speeds "well in excess" of 30mph.
He was arrested at the scene of the crash and sustained minor injuries.
'Lost control'
Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said that the two semi-detached houses would need to be demolished following assessments from structural engineers.
She said: "When he saw the police officer, he panicked.
"He did not know what to do and took his foot off the pedal and his hands off the steering wheel, and that is when he lost control.
"He said he was sorry and apologised for what he had done."
Justin Ablott, defending, said: "The decisions this young man made are significant and serious.
"He knows he has behaved dreadfully over the course of the weekend."
Impact
Residents have told BBC Radio Derby the crash has had a big impact on the community.
Benjamin Shah, who lives on Grampian Way, said: "There's been major traffic, getting to work has been very hard.
"On this road, it's had such an impact - it's quite a close community around here.
"I came home [to the incident] and I was like wow - it's horrible you've got to feel for the family."
No-one in the home was injured.
District Judge Andrew Meachin adjourned the case for sentencing on 31 March.
