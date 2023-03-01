Call for deer to be safely removed from Sandiacre building site
- Published
A developer is being urged to pay for a deer to be safely removed from a building site.
The animal has settled on an area off Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre, in Derbyshire, which is earmarked for 26 homes.
Residents said the roe deer arrived three years ago during lockdown but now has has no safe means of leaving.
Developer Cameron Homes said it was liaising with the British Deer Society (BDS) about the animal's safety.
Caroline Gant, who lives on the road, said: "One of my neighbours looked out of his window and saw her trotting up the main road which was obviously very quiet at the time," she said.
"She has been there ever since but the road is now very busy again and she would not be able to leave by the same route.
"The developers have chopped trees down on the site which has stressed the deer and she was seen running towards the road but fortunately she turned back.
"The worry is that she will run on to it and be killed and possibly cause an accident."
Mrs Gant, a receptionist at a veterinary practice, said people had tried contacting the police and rescue centres but none of them had been able to help.
She said: "We have heard that the way to remove the deer would be with an anaesthetic dart but you need a qualified vet to do that and it is quite expensive.
"We don't see why the building company can't arrange for the deer to be safely relocated somewhere else."
A spokesperson for Cameron Homes said: "When we commenced work on site in February, we became aware of a solitary roe deer visiting the site regularly.
"We contacted the RSPCA and the BDS to ask for their guidance and expertise in safely securing the animal's welfare.
"Their guidance was to leave a gap for the deer to leave the site of its own accord, which we have done.
"They believe that the deer is moving more widely in the local area and on no account should attempts be made to remove it as this could cause the animal panic and injure itself."
The spokesperson added: "While anaesthetic darting is a possibility, the BDS advised us against this course of action.
"We are monitoring the situation daily and ensuring that the deer remains separate from any groundworks on site.
"We want to minimise any action that could cause hurt to the animal and we continue to take guidance from the BDS and refer to a wildlife rescue organisation if required."
BDS technical advisor Charles Smith-Jones said: "Deer will generally move on of their own accord if any location ceases to offer a quiet sanctuary.
"While anaesthetic darting or capture are possibilities for dealing with a trapped deer, such an approach will almost inevitably be stressful to it and must be conducted by a skilled operator, are subject to strict legal constraints and licenses, and are generally not recommended except as a very last resort.
"Although the BDS has not had an opportunity to inspect the Longmoor site, it is possible this may be the only option."
