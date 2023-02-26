Derby: Boy, 14, charged after car crashes into house
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a car crashed into a house in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the crash occurred in Grampian Way, close to the Swallowdale Road roundabout, at 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers had just begun pursuing the vehicle after it was taken from a nearby property.
The boy is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police said the crash happened after an officer spotted the VW Sharan, which had been taken from Stenson Road.
After a pursuit "of a matter of seconds", the car crashed into the house.
The boy was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution, but was not found to be seriously injured.
Police initially said structural engineers had found the house was so badly damaged, it would need to be demolished along with the adjoining home.
The force later clarified that was not the case, with assessments ongoing "as to the structural integrity of the buildings".
The section of Grampian Way remains closed following the crash, and the public has been urged not to approach the homes "due to the danger they pose".
