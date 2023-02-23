Upskirter caught in McDonald's toilets jailed
A convicted upskirter has been jailed after being found in the ladies' toilets at McDonald's.
Asere Shumba was seen going into the toilets at Derby's St Peter's Street branch on 28 December.
He did this in breach of a court order banning him from entering any women's toilets or changing rooms, and was spotted by a staff member aware of his previous offending.
The 27-year-old admitted breaching the order and was jailed for 20 weeks.
In January 2021, Shumba - of Shakespeare Street, Sinfin - was handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism.
He had filmed women using the toilets at a McDonald's in Surrey and at the former Walkabout bar in Derby.
Officers said that in the latest incident in Derby, Shumba claimed he thought he was in the men's toilets.
