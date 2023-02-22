Ashbourne: Royal Shrovetide Football goalless after first day
- Published
A historic two-day ball game is set to continue in a Derbyshire town after the first day of play ended without a goal.
Royal Shrovetide Football, which starts on Shrove Tuesday, has been a tradition in Ashbourne since 1667.
The brutal game sees players from two sides - the Up'Ards and Down'Ards - compete to move a ball to opposite ends of the town.
Play was expected to resume later with Mick Mee - a youth worker in the town - chosen to "turn up" the ball.
Paul Cook got the game under way at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday from a new plinth in Shawcroft Car Park.
He said: "Seeing those thousands and thousands of expectant people waiting for the ball to be turned in was a memory I'll never forget."
Players then spent eight hours moving the ball around in an effort to get on the scoreboard.
Matt Barlow from BBC Radio Derby said the ball was in the town centre for the majority of the first day.
"The ball spent most of the time in the hug - a thick mass of players which had steam coming off the top," he said.
Later in the day the Up'Ards had a surge in strength but they were not able to goal the ball in time.
The game will end at 22:00 with both the Up'Ards and the Down'Ards hoping to be the 2023 champions.
