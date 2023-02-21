Thousands gather as ancient Royal Shrovetide Football match begins
- Published
A historic two-day football game involving thousands of players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of a Derbyshire town has begun.
The Royal Shrovetide Football match in Ashbourne - traditionally played on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday - has been held nearly every year since at least 1667.
The game, which dates back to the 12th Century, returned last year after being cancelled due to Covid.
The first day of play began earlier.
Paul Cook - who had successfully lobbied for the cancellation of the event in 2001 - was given the honour of "turning up" the ball, an act that marks the start of the game.
Mr Cook - a National Farmers' Union agent - intervened due to a national outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
King Charles III, who was Prince of Wales at the time, had been asked to start the 2001 event but returned in 2003 following the cancellation.
The game sees players from two sides - the Up'Ards and Down'Ards - competing to move the ball.
It is most of the most famous examples of Shrovetide football.
