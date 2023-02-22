Council plans to replace 100-year-old Long Eaton canal bridge
Residents are being asked for their views on plans to replace a bridge in a Derbyshire town.
Erewash Borough Council has been provisionally awarded funding as part of the Long Eaton Town Deal to replace the pedestrian bridge over the canal that links Broad Street and West Park in the town.
The proposal is to remove the 100-year-old bridge and replace it with a new, wider bridge.
The council is running a consultation.
In a statement, it said the new bridge would have a lower gradient.
Michael Powell, lead member for regeneration and planning, said: "I would encourage people who live in Long Eaton, and those who visit the park, to take part in this consultation.
"The current bridge presents a number of challenges for users and we are keen to get people's feedback so that the replacement bridge can meet people's needs."
The Long Eaton Town Deal will see almost £25m of government funding go towards several different projects in the town.
