Work due to start on projects at Derby Bus Station
- Published
Work is due to start on a number of projects at Derby Bus Station that councillors hope will help passengers access better travel information.
It will see new information kiosks installed, with larger displays giving real-time information and the installation of new digital displays.
The work is due to get under way on 27 February.
Councillor Steve Hassall said: "I'm thrilled that we can make these passengers' journeys easier."
'Reliable and up-to-date'
The authority said the work would be carried out overnight to prevent any disruption to services.
Mr Hassall, the cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transport at Derby City Council, said: "We're committed to making public transport more accessible for residents and these improvements do just that.
"By making essential travel information more accessible and ensuring that it's accurate, we hope to encourage more residents to consider using bus services to come in and out of the city centre.
"I'm thrilled that we can make these passengers' journeys easier through the provision of reliable and up-to-date information."
The bus station, which is owned and operated by the council, was opened in 2010.
The work is being funded by a grant that was jointly awarded to Derby and Nottingham city councils by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.