Derbyshire light shows: More performances planned for next winter
- Published
Organisers have said a light show project to celebrate Derbyshire's heritage have "knocked socks off" visitors.
Moving animations with music retelling history were projected on to historic buildings between October and February.
The ticketed Shine A Light displays showcased Cromford Mills, in Matlock, Elvaston Castle, Barrow Hill Roundhouse and Hardwick Hall, in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire County Council said it planned to go ahead for a third year.
Each show, which combined live music, animation and special effects, was unique to the historical landmarks.
The projections started at Sir Richard Arkwright's mill, with the final instalment at the 16th Century National Trust hall on Saturday evening.
The concept was created by Illuminos, a video art projection company formed by Derbyshire-born brothers Matt and Rob Vale, to celebrate the county's history and cultural heritage.
Tony King, cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration at Derbyshire County Council, said this year's projections were "spectacular", adding they attracted thousands of visitors.
"The plan is that we will carry on with year three," he said.
"It's been so popular. It's absolutely fantastic. It really knocks your socks off."
Mr King added the project, commissioned by the authority, was part of a five-year programme with the aim of attracting visitors in the quieter winter seasons.
