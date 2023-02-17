Final lessons held at 186-year-old Breadsall school building
A 186-year-old primary school building is hosting its final lessons as students prepare to move to a new site.
The Victorian building, in Moore Road, is the current home of Breadsall Church of England Primary School but will close for the last time on Friday.
It will be the first time the school is not used by pupils since it was built in 1837.
A new £4m building in Brookside Road will welcome students after their half-term break.
Headteacher Katie Forster said neighbours had told her they would miss the sound of the school bell ringing and children playing.
"There's been education on this site for 186 years, so today feels like a sad day in some ways," she said.
"But the time has come to move on and we're really excited about our new building as well.
"It's brand new and it looks beautiful - we're really excited.
"We've got amazing new grounds and a brilliant brand new hall which is something we haven't really got at this school so we'll be able to do far more things for the children."
Students met on the final day to share their memories of the school and say a final goodbye.
Amy, 11, said her favourite memory at the school were the discos, despite the small space.
Meanwhile, Lola, 10, said she loved the playground because "it's a way to get away from the work".
The new purpose-built site has capacity to teach up to 120 students.
A decision to relocate was made in 2019 in response to rising costs.
