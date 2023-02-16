Chris Kirchner: Fraud charge for man who tried to buy Derby County
- Published
A businessman who tried to buy Derby County has been charged with fraud in the US.
Chris Kirchner was close to taking over the club last summer but was unable to provide the required funds.
Following an FBI raid at his home, the 35-year-old was charged with wire fraud in Texas and accused of misappropriating $20m (£16.6m).
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, US prosecutors have said.
Mr. Kirchner - who served as chief executive of logistics software firm Slync from 2017 until 2022, when he was suspended - is accused of wiring $20m from Slync's bank account to his personal checking account.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Mr Kirchner allegedly used the money to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including a $16m (£13.3m) private Gulfstream jet and a $495,000 (£410,000) luxury suite at a nearby sports stadium.
FBI agents were seen removing several prestige cars, including a Rolls-Royce on Tuesday morning at his home in Westlake, near Dallas.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said.
Mr Kirchner had been the front-runner to take over Derby County after the club entered administration and was deducted 21 points before being relegated to League One.
The English Football League (EFL) said it had received evidence from solicitors in the UK and US showing "multiple sources of funding" during the bidding process.
It said it subsequently withdrew its approval after "further investigation into related matters".
Football finance expert Keiran Maguire said he felt supporters would be relieved the deal did not go through.
"I think Derby fans will probably take the view that they've dodged a bullet with Chris Kirchner and they're very happy with [current owner] David Clowes," he told BBC Radio Derby.
"As he got closer and closer to the deadline, things started to deteriorate and there was prevarication after prevarication so I'm sure Derby fans are heaving a sigh of relief.
"The proof of funds looked very persuasive. It does go to show that people can sometimes not quite deliver on what they're promising."
After pulling out of the Derby County takeover bid, Mr Kirchner had an offer accepted to buy Lancashire club Preston North End but that deal also fell through.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.