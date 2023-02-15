Chesterfield scrapyard fire being treated as arson
A fire that involved about 100 cars at a scrapyard near Chesterfield was started deliberately, an investigation has found.
Firefighters from nine stations were called to tackle the blaze at Armytage Industrial Estate in Station Road, Old Whittington, at 06:10 GMT on Monday.
A joint investigation into the cause was carried out by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
