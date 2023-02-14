HMP Sudbury: Burglar Darren Lewis absconds from open prison
A prisoner serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.
Police have appealed for information after Darren Lewis failed to return to HMP Sudbury after a period of temporary release on Thursday, 9 February.
The 42-year-old - described as 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of a stocky build, with black hair and brown eyes - was convicted at St Albans Crown Court.
Police said he had links to the Derby, Worksop and London areas.
