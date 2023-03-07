Derby families distressed at SEND school transport plans
Families have said plans to change transport arrangements for school children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are distressing.
Derby City Council has said it plans to review its travel assistance policy for eligible children aged between five and 16.
One mother said the plans would upset her daughter who is autistic.
The council said the changes were not "significant".
Parents said the proposals would see taxi transport offered for eligible children only agreed "in exceptional circumstances".
'Feeling of dread'
Julie Blount said the proposals, if approved, would cause distress to her 12-year-old daughter.
"My daughter has ADHD and autism but copes amazingly well with the school transport," she said.
"She doesn't transition well and currently gets to school in a taxi; she knows the driver and is happy with the routine.
"Any disruption would upset her and cause distress.
"She doesn't cope with new people well and the thought of her having to catch public transport - she would have to catch two buses to get to her school in Mickleover - fills me with dread.
"There would be too much noise and fuss.
"I could take her in the car but I also have other children who I need to get to school and nursery."
'Kick in the teeth'
Chrissa Wadlow, who is the founder of a not-for-profit organisation that supports children with SEND says that there could be "massive consequences" for families if the council makes the changes.
"Yet again this is a kick in the teeth for families who live with special needs," said Ms Wadlow, from Derby-based Sunshine Support.
"Not only do we have to fight to traumatising extremes for equity in our children's education, now we have another battle on our hands in how our children actually get to school.
"Some parents would love to have their children attend the same school, but it's not possible due to their needs being different and therefore they need to attend schools at different locations.
"They're having to now choose which child gets to school on time."
A spokesperson for the council said: "The council's policy is reviewed annually and the proposed 2023/4 policy has been slightly updated to bring it in line with other local authorities and make it easier to understand.
"The policy has also been updated to reflect the latest statutory guidance.
"While changes are being made to the way the council provides discretionary home to school travel assistance for eligible sixth form learners with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), there are no significant changes proposed to the provision of travel assistance for eligible children aged between five and 16.
"The council will continue to assess eligibility for home to school travel assistance for a child with SEND or mobility problems on a case-by-case basis and will take account of their individual needs, ensuring the offer meets those needs."
