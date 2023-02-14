Wayne Thorpe: Pathologists disagree on how Warburtons worker died
- Published
Two pathologists have offered different theories on the death of a bakery worker who died after suffering an arm injury at work.
Wayne Thorpe died at home 12 days after trapping his arm in machinery at Warburtons in Nottinghamshire.
One pathologist told a jury inquest in Derby Mr Thorpe had died from a kidney infection and heart condition, but a second expert said blood loss was a factor.
The jury will deliberate on Wednesday.
Wayne Thorpe, 44, from Langley Mill, Derbyshire, suffered the injury on 4 August 2015 and underwent a skin graft operation at Nottingham City Hospital.
He was found dead "covered in blood" on his sofa on 16 August - four days after having his wound redressed.
A previous statement read by Mr Thorpe's family members said he was "unwell" at the 12 August appointment and raised concerns with his care.
Hospital staff earlier told the inquest that Mr Thorpe's wound had "95% healed" when he was seen on 12 August and he seemed "well in himself".
Pathologist Dr Andrew Hitchcock told the jury of three men and eight woman at Derby Coroners' Court that Mr Thorpe had a kidney infection and damage to the heart.
He added it was "possible" Mr Thorpe had "succumbed to diseases" he mentioned.
But he said the blood loss from his arm injury was a "more than minimal contribution" to his death and said it was possible Mr Thorpe "could've knocked" his wound to cause the bleeding.
"Cause of death cannot be contributed entirely to trauma. Other factors could have come into play," he said.
"There are various factors in a very complicated case.
"I don't want to convey in any way this is a primarily down to any trauma [to the arm]."
Dr Stuart Hamilton, a second pathologist who gave evidence in court, said the kidney infection and scarring on Mr Thorpe's heart were factors in his death.
But he said he could not confidently attribute blood loss as a main factor.
"To the relevance of blood loss towards Wayne's death, there is some element of disagreement, yes."
"My opinion is, I cannot be sure in any way how much blood was lost," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.