Warning to residents after Derbyshire scrapyard fire
- Published
Residents are being warned to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a scrapyard.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Armytage Industrial Estate on Station Road in Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, at 06:10 GMT on Monday.
Eight fire engines, a water carrier and a command unit are at the site bringing the fire under control, a spokesman said.
No injuries have been reported.
