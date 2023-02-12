Derby hotel evacuated after two 'deliberate' fires
A hotel was evacuated after a suspected arson attack in the early hours of the morning - shortly after a nearby shop was targeted.
Detectives are linking two fires, which took place on Sunday at two different locations on Ashbourne Road, Derby.
The first was in the bins at the rear of the Co-op just after 01.45 GMT which caused damage to a neighbouring fence.
Crews were then called to another fire at the back of the Georgian House hotel, by Mr Grundy's Tavern at 02.50.
No one was injured in either blaze but the hotel had to be evacuated while the fire was put out.
A police spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity and from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with enquiries."
