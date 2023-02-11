Derby park to be home of £12m football hub
A city park could be transformed into a football hub costing nearly £12 million, if plans are approved.
Three new full size 3G turf football pitches are set to be installed at Derby's Racecourse Park.
A new changing pavilion, including a community cafe and meeting space would also be built.
Plans were recommended to be given the go-ahead at a Derby City Council meeting on Wednesday.
Council documents show that an existing pitch on the park would also be upgraded, with more parking spaces made available as well as improved entry and exit to the site.
Works could start this spring should the plans be passed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Worthy investment'
Derby City Council's cabinet was recommended to approve a total budget of £11.902 million to enable the development to kick off, alongside proposed funding from the Premier League, The FA and the government's Football Foundation.
According to council papers published ahead of the meeting, the improved facilities would help "more people being more active, leading healthier lives" and would see "more residents, both adults and children, participating in physical activity".
An assessment carried out in 2018 identified an insufficient supply of four full-sized artificial grass pitches, with a future projected shortfall of six by 2028.
Jerry Pearce, cabinet member for public spaces and leisure, said: "This project is a worthy investment for the Council and will give our communities the grassroots football facilities they deserve. I'm very much looking forward to seeing the Football Hub take shape over the coming months."
