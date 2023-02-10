Appeal after two inmates abscond from Derbyshire open prison
Police are appealing for information after two inmates absconded from an open prison.
Derbyshire Police said Jack Holland and Matthew Wood were seen leaving HMP Sudbury at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday.
Holland, 26, was sentenced for offences including assault, burglary and dangerous driving, while 39-year-old Wood was jailed for burglary, robbery and theft.
Members of the public are advised not to approach the men but contact police.
Holland, who is said to have links to Lancashire, was wearing a dark tracksuit when leaving and is described as 6ft 4in (1.93m), white, and slim with black hair.
Wood, who police say has ties to West Yorkshire, was also wearing a dark tracksuit and is white, dark-haired, of medium build and 6ft 1in (1.85m).
