Royal recognition for Derby disability enterprise
A social enterprise company, run by disabled people for disabled people, has received an award.
Nimbus Disability, in Derby, was recognised in The Queen's Award Innovation category.
The award was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill and her deputy Tony Walker.
Nimbus managing director Martin Austin, who has been an amputee since he was diagnosed with cancer as a teenager, created a card for disabled people.
The Access Card scheme has more than 100,000 members in the UK and beyond who register their accessibility requirements.
The cards discreetly inform venues about the access requirements that individuals need without sharing further information about them.
It is recognised at major attractions across the UK and beyond, including Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, The London Eye, Disneyland Paris, The O2 Arena and Alton Towers, as well as The Louvre in Paris, The Uffizi Gallery in Florence and Chicago's Willis Tower.
Nimbus said the cards had improved access for disabled people who previously had to provide benefit entitlement letters or invasive amounts of personal information each time they booked tickets for festivals, cinemas, sports matches and more.
Mr Austin said: "Ultimately our operating system lessens the administrative burden on disabled people.
"Our goal is to continue to break down the barriers facing all disabled people not just here in the UK but worldwide.
"It was a huge honour to be awarded the grant of appointment by the Lord Lieutenant and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of our fantastic and dedicated team."
Mrs Fothergill said: "Nimbus Disability were one of only 48 companies nationally to be recognised with The Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation last year and should be congratulated on this prestigious achievement.
"The Access Card is a life-enhancing innovation and this award recognises it as an outstanding British brand."
