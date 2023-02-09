Peak District visitor centres under threat in operational review
The body responsible for the Peak District national park says it is reviewing the future of visitor centres as it looks to cut costs.
The Peak District National Park Authority said it was rethinking its operational structure in response to soaring inflation and funding pressures.
Staffing is also being looked at, the authority confirmed.
Final decisions are not due to be made until July at the earliest.
The Peak District, which reaches into Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, welcomes about 13m visitors each year.
The park authority was set up to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the area.
It has visitor centres in Bakewell, Castleton, Edale and Upper Derwent.
A spokeswoman for the authority said the review of its operations had been prompted by "a long-standing 'flat cash' government grant settlement that is also expected to continue for the next two years, coupled with the organisation-wide impact of unprecedented levels of inflation".
She said: "The chief executive has this week shared internally with staff a number of options to explore re-shaping the authority to ensure the organisation remains resilient and sustainable in an increasingly challenging financial situation.
"The review of operational structure also aims to ensure the authority has the right resources in place, including potential changes within its workforce, to focus on activities that will safeguard the future of the Peak District National Park including climate change, nature recovery and supporting those who live, work in and enjoy the area.
"An ongoing process of engagement with staff will take place to help develop proposals prior to formal consultation, with final decisions on areas of the organisation affected by the options being considered brought to members of the authority in July.
"Operations, services and activities currently being delivered by the National Park Authority will not be affected during this time."
