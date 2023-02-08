Derbyshire Police used 'reasonable' force before man’s death
Officers used "reasonable force" when detaining a man who later died, the police watchdog has found.
Shaun Aherne died after he was arrested by Derbyshire Police and held at Chesterfield Police Station in 2018.
An inquest found the 42-year-old, who had significant ischemic heart disease, suffered a heart attack which led to fatal brain damage
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now concluded its investigation into the death.
Spit guard used
Mr Aherne was arrested in Pleasley in January 2018 when officers responding to a reported domestic incident became concerned his behaviour was linked to drug use.
Body-worn footage and CCTV showed Mr Aherne, who was handcuffed, was aggressive on arrival at the custody suite and was given a spit guard and leg restraints.
He was restrained by officers after kicking one of them and force was used to apply a spit guard and leg restraints before he was carried to a cell.
Further force, including hand strikes, were used while his clothes were being removed to prevent self-harm.
He was left on a mattress on the cell floor before a custody officer found him unresponsive and an ambulance was called.
Misconduct cases
Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director for the Midlands, said: "From the evidence we gathered we were satisfied that the force used by officers was necessary, reasonable and proportionate but concluded there were potential failings in the way Mr Aherne was managed after he was placed in a cell."
Three custody sergeants faced misconduct hearings after the incident, but the cases were not proven.
The IOPC said another two officers were accused of misconduct and were dealt with by way of management action.
