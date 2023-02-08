Bolsover: Homes evacuated after suspected land mine found
- Published
A number of homes were evacuated following the discovery of a device, believed to be an old land mine.
Derbyshire Police said the item was found on land being developed off Welbeck Road in Bolsover, Derbyshire, at about 12:35 GMT.
It was removed and is due to be reviewed by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
A number of residents were asked to leave their homes as a precaution but have since been allowed to return.
Marlpit Lane was also closed between Welbeck Gardens and Farnsworth Farm but has reopened.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.