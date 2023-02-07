Man believes mystery car's owner was work colleague
A man says he is certain the mystery owner of a classic car that left museum staff puzzled is his former work colleague.
The nearly 50-year-old Vauxhall Victor FE was found in a garage following the death of its owner, called Mr Milner.
Derbyshire's Great British Car Journey appealed for more information on who the owner was and why the car was in such pristine condition.
Martyn Pickard told BBC Radio Derby he believed Pete Milner was the owner.
The Ambergate museum said the car had been bought from a garage in Ilkeston in the summer of 1974 and taken to Derby for a rustproofing procedure before being put back into storage.
It was found in an isolated building on a piece of land owned by Mr Milner after he died and brought to the museum with less than 100 miles on the clock.
Mr Pickard told BBC Radio Derby he was "99% sure" the car had been owned by Pete Milner.
"He was a very good foreman electrician at Post Office Telephones," he said.
"Anybody who worked in exchanges around Derby in the 1970's would almost certainly know Pete because he was quite a character."
The museum said the car had been coated in oil, bagged up and the interior was covered in polythene to keep it in good condition.
Mr Pickard said that was typical behaviour of the man he knew.
"Pete was known for his very high standards of workmanship and he always did a good job," he said.
Mr Pickard said he had been unaware of the car's existence but that was "typical Pete".
"Nobody quite knew what Pete got up to once he went home.," he said.
"He was a bachelor and he didn't drink or smoke, which was were the normal pastimes in 1974.
"He was a bit of a man of mystery."
Museum bosses had been trying to get to the bottom of why the car had been in storage all this time and not used.
Mr Pickard said this could be because his former colleague drove another Vauxhall Victor.
"It was the first model from the late 50s," he said.
Items found in the boot included spare parts for the vehicle, several petrol storage containers and a Haynes manual.
Mr Pickard said: "That was just Pete being a bit eccentric really.
"He had an engineering background - that's why there'd be workshop manuals and spare parts."
